Kurdpress News Agency Headlines for July 29

calls for recognition of Kurdish language



A Kurdish writer who was in jail for 30 years has called for Kurdish to become an official language. Ahmet Tamir said Kurdish should be taught in schools, not just as an extra subject. He said treating Kurdish as unimportant is disrespectful to Kurdish identity.



We will not accept a law that does not specify the legal status of Öcalan

Kurdish politician Keskin Bayndir announced in a speech that they will not accept a law that does not specify the legal status of Abdullah Öcalan.



؟Do Kurds need a new political philosophy

New Political Philosophy for Kurds:

An economist said Kurdish efforts to build a state have failed because of regional politics.Dr Muslim Abdul-Talas said the Kurds need to formulate a political philosophy appropriate to their specific conditions, rather than focusing on forming a new state.



Swiss Heritage for kurds



A new analysis says many Kurdish crises over the past century come from the Treaty of Lausanne. The Kurdish Studies Center report argues that the agreement put the interests of major powers above Kurdish national demands.