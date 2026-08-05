Kurdpress News Agency Headlines for 5 August

The Impact of Barzani and Al-Shara’s Meeting on the Syrian Kurds’ Case

Ahmed Al-Shara’s invitation to Nechirvan Barzani highlights the Kurdistan Region’s growing role in discussions over the future of Syrian Kurds.

Signature collection campaign begins for official registration of the name "Kobani"

The Kobani district director has launched a signature campaign to restore the Kurdish name of villages and officially register "Kobani" in Syrian government records.

Women's Protection Units (YPJ) join Syrian Ministry of Interior

Abdul Karim Omar has announced that the YPJ has agreed to join the Syrian Ministry of Interior. The forces will operate as a special counter-terrorism unit.

The US changed its military deployment in Erbil

As the US military mission in Iraq approaches its conclusion, American forces, equipment and defence systems have been relocated between Harir base, Erbil airport and the US consulate.