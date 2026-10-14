Four members of the Syrian Internal Security Forces were killed in an attack on the outskirts of Hama

Syria Service - Four members of the Syrian Internal Security Forces were killed in an attack by unknown individuals on two patrols of the Syrian Internal Security Forces on the Salmiya-Atriya road in the outskirts of Hama, and the security forces have launched an operation to identify the perpetrators of the attack.

According to Kurdistan Press, four members of the Syrian Internal Security Forces were killed in an armed attack on two security patrols on the Salmiya-Atriya road in the outskirts of Hama province. The attack was carried out by unknown individuals on Tuesday, October 13.

According to information from local sources, the attackers targeted two patrols of the Internal Security Forces on the aforementioned road. After the attack, security forces deployed in the area and began the necessary measures to follow up on the incident and identify the individuals responsible.Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddine al-Baba said four members of the road security forces were killed in the two patrols.

Security sources also said internal security forces were investigating the extent of the attack and following up on leads to identify the perpetrators. No further information has been released about the identities of the attackers or the motive for the attack.