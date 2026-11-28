World Service - US President Donald Trump, in a message on the social network Truth Social, announced his support for the actions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to exercise the authority of the central government over the entire country, control oil resources, combat corruption and monopolize weapons in the hands of the government.

According to Kurdistan Press, on Friday, November 27, 2026, US President Donald Trump announced his support for the actions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to expand the authority of the central government, combat oil smuggling, end corruption and place all weapons under the exclusive control of the government. This position has particular political significance amid the escalating disputes between Erbil and Baghdad over control of the Kurdistan Region's oil fields and border crossings.

Trump said: “We support the efforts of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to exercise government authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and place all weapons under the exclusive control of the government.

We also support Prime Minister al-Zaidi’s efforts to build a united, prosperous, and strong Iraq that makes its own political decisions.”

This stance comes as Ali al-Zaidi’s government has initiated a series of measures in recent days to expand the federal government’s authority in the Kurdistan Region. These measures include transferring control of border crossings to the central government, limiting the region’s authority to issue oil export licenses, and transferring management of oil fields under the region’s security control to the Iraqi Ministry of Oil.The Iraqi Federal Court also issued a ruling on Wednesday, confirming the central government’s authority to deploy federal forces along all of the country’s international borders, including the borders of the Kurdistan Region. The Kurdistan Regional Government has called these decisions unconstitutional and a violation of its legal authority.

Trump’s support for Al-Zaidi’s policies comes as thousands of people in the Kurdistan Region demonstrated on Thursday against Baghdad’s actions against oil fields and border crossings.

However, Trump did not directly refer to the differences between Erbil and Baghdad in his message, nor did he mention the Kurdistan Region by name. However, the emphasis on supporting the Iraqi government’s exercise of authority throughout the country and its exclusive control over resources and weapons can, in the current circumstances, be interpreted as Washington’s political support for the central government’s approach to the conflict with the region.