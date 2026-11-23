Syria Service - An armed clash between members of two families in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, Syria, resulted in the injury of three people and the arrest of 14 people from both sides of the conflict.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced that three people were injured following a clash between members of two families in the village of "Al-Zar" in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, security forces stationed in the city of "Al-Basira" intervened to contain the tension and end the conflict at the scene, and ultimately arrested 14 members of both sides of the conflict.