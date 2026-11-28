KCK:

The KCK (Confederation of Kurdistan Communities) criticized the Baghdad government's decision to limit the rights of the Kurdistan Region and announced that it would fulfill its responsibility to protect the achievements of southern Kurdistan (the Kurdistan Region of Iraq). At the same time, the organization called for Kurdish solidarity and an end to Iraq's centralist actions, emphasizing: "Iraq must stop hegemonic and centralist actions, and the Kurds must also move within the framework of unity to protect their achievements at such a stage."

According to Kurdistan Press, the Joint Presidency of the Executive Council of the federalism of the Communities of Kurdistan (KJK) issued a statement on Friday, 11 / 27 / 2026: "The Iraqi government is taking a wrong step; it has taken a wrong step that could cause serious problems in terms of the democratic unity and stability of Iraq. For both all of Iraq and the Kurds, the best and most beneficial thing is for the Iraqi government to stop this wrong step and move with a mindset that strengthens the democratic unity of Iraq."

The KCK considers the formation of a "democratic national unity government" in the Kurdistan Region as a way out and a way out of the dangers facing Iraqi Kurdistan, and says in this regard: "In order for the Kurds not to face such a situation, Kurdish democratic unity is very important."

KJK adds: "The Iraqi government's attempt to return to the mentality of centralism and to try to reduce the rights of Southern Kurdistan means re-imposing the previous mentality of centralism; while this same mentality had caused Iraq to enter into serious problems with the Kurds for decades. Therefore, the Iraqi government is taking a wrong step.

The KCK Joint Presidency stated in this statement: "The Kurdish democratic unity is very important and the Kurds must politically abandon the mentality of centralism and base themselves on democratic unity. What southern Kurdistan needs now is the formation of a democratic national unity government in which all political parties are present."

Regarding the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government, the KCK says: "Leader Apo (Abdullah Ocalan) has been proposing the formation of a democratic unity government for two years, which would include all Kurdish parties in Iraqi Kurdistan."

Regarding the situation in the Kurdish regions of neighboring countries, the KCK states: "All four parts of Kurdistan are still dominated by political mindsets that want to keep the Kurds under domination and do not recognize the will of the democratic Kurdish people; therefore, Kurds in all parts of Kurdistan must be in democratic unity."

This institution has once again called for "Iraq to stop hegemonic and centralist actions, and the Kurds must also move within the framework of unity to protect their achievements at such a stage."