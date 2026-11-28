Turkish Interior Ministry:

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced that gendarmerie forces have arrested 84 people in operations against individuals suspected of having links to ISIS in 29 provinces. The ministry cited ISIS membership, propaganda for the group and financing it as among the charges.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced today, Saturday, November 28, that the gendarmerie had carried out a large-scale operation against individuals suspected of having links to ISIS in 29 provinces of the country.

According to Anadolu Agency, the operation was carried out in coordination with the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Gendarmerie General Command, the Republic Prosecutors' Offices and the Gendarmerie Commands of the relevant provinces, and 84 people were arrested during the operation.

The Turkish Interior Ministry has announced that the arrested individuals were members of ISIS activities, promoted the group through their social media accounts, and provided ISIS with financial resources using related individuals and institutions operating under the guise of charitable organizations.

According to the announcement, judicial and security investigations into the arrested individuals and their related financial networks are ongoing. The Interior Ministry has announced that operations against ISIS activities and financing structures in Turkey will continue.

The announcement did not disclose the names of the provinces where the operations were carried out, details of the documents seized, and the legal status of the arrested individuals. It is also not yet clear how many of the detainees will be brought to court or face a request for temporary detention.