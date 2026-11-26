Syria Service - The head of the Syrian interim government, Ahmed al-Shara, issued an official decree appointing Kurdish politician and well-known figure in the autonomous administration, Elham Ahmed, as a member of the country's parliament.

According to Kurdistan Press, according to Decree No. 200 of 2026, which was signed by the head of the Syrian interim government, Ahmed al-Shara, in Damascus on November 5, 2026, Elham Ahmed, a Syrian Kurdish politician, was appointed as a member of the Syrian Parliament. This appointment was made based on the provisions of the Constitutional Declaration and Decree No. 143 of 2025.

According to Rudaw, in the first article of this decree, the appointment of Elham Ahmed as a member of the Syrian Parliament was announced, and in the second article it was emphasized that this decision must be published in the official Syrian newspaper and notified to the relevant institutions for implementation. With this appointment, the number of members of the Syrian parliament has increased to 205.

Who is Ilham Ahmed?

Born in 1963 in the city of Afrin, Elham Ahmed is one of the well-known Kurdish politicians in northern and eastern Syria. She began her political activities in the 1990s and has been involved in political activities and the women's movement.

In recent years, Ahmed has held important responsibilities in the political and administrative institutions of the Kurdish regions of Syria. Before her recent appointment, she was the co-chair of the Foreign Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of Northern and Eastern Syria and played an active role in negotiations with the Damascus government and international parties.

She also served as the co-chair of the Executive Board of the Syrian Democratic Council (MSD) between 2018 and 2024, traveling to various capitals around the world, including Washington, Paris, and Moscow. Elham Ahmed was one of the founders of the Syrian Democratic Council in 2015 and served as its co-chair until July 2018. He was also one of the founders of the Democratic Society Movement (TEV-DEM) and the Kurdish Supreme Council at the beginning of the Syrian crisis.

In recent months, Elham Ahmed has also participated in meetings and negotiations with the Damascus government. The integration of self-governing institutions into the structure of the Syrian interim government, the constitutional rights of the Kurds, and education in the Kurdish language have been among the most important issues discussed in these negotiations.