Mazloum Abdi:

Syria Service - "Mazloum Abdi", an advisor to the Syrian presidency, in response to the attack attributed to ISIS on the headquarters of the internal security forces in the city of Hasakah, warned of the continuation of the threats of this group and the activities of its secret cells in the region.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Mazloum Abdi", an advisor to the presidency of the Syrian interim government, issued a tweet in response to the ISIS attack in Hasakah, expressing concern in this regard and stating that the threat of ISIS and its secret cells still exists

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Mazloum Abdi announced in a message on the social network X that the attack on one of the headquarters of the internal security forces in Hasakah shows that the threat of ISIS and its secret cells affiliated with it still exists and that this group's efforts to disrupt the security and stability of the region continue. In this message, he called the attack a terrorist attack and said: "This attack, carried out by a cell suspected of being linked to ISIS, once again shows that the danger of this group and its secret cells still exists."

The Syrian presidential advisor also expressed his condolences to the families of the two killed internal security forces and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

Abdi stressed that such attacks will not prevent the continuation of efforts to identify and pursue ISIS cells and protect the security and stability of the people of the region.

It is worth noting that the attack on the headquarters of the Syrian internal security forces in the Mushaira neighborhood of Hasakah also left five injured.