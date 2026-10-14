Inalcoy University of France; Eight Decades of Teaching Kurdish Language from Bachelor to Doctorate

World Service- The National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations of France, known as Inalco, has formed an educational and research path that encompasses Kurdish language, literature, history and culture from bachelor's to doctoral research by starting Kurdish language teaching in 1948 and developing academic programs in the past eight decades.

According to KurdPress, the National Institute of Oriental Languages ​​and Civilizations of France, known as Inalco, with nearly eight decades of experience in teaching Kurdish language, is one of the important academic centers in Europe in the field of education and research on Kurdish language, literature and culture. A review of the educational documents of this university shows that Kurdish language teaching at this institute began in 1948 and gradually expanded from language learning to the study of Kurdish literature, history, society and thought with the development of educational topics.Inalco offers a range of degree programs in Kurdish language and civilization, from undergraduate to doctoral level. This path links language teaching to specialized research on various aspects of Kurdish life and cultural heritage.

A review of the curricula and research records published by Inalco University shows that the most important features of this program are the simultaneous attention to the two language varieties, Kurmanji and Sorani, the teaching of Kurdish history and civilization, and the provision of a field for academic research. However, doctoral studies are conducted within the general structure of the Inalco Doctoral School, based on the topic of the thesis and the area of ​​specialization of the supervisor, and should not be confused with the existence of an independent doctoral program called Kurdish.

Kurdish language education at Inalco began in 1948 and in the early years, it focused mainly on Kurmanji.Since the 1960s, Sorani language education has been added to the curriculum, and in the following years, subjects such as the history of Kurdistan, the history of Kurdish literature, the Kurdish press, and the religious and intellectual traditions of the Kurds have been included in the curriculum. Since 1985, efforts have been made to balance the teaching of Kurmanji and Sorani, and since 2000, the two language varieties have been followed in a more balanced approach in the curriculum.

This development shows that Kurdish education at this institution is not limited to learning conversation and grammar. In addition to acquiring language skills, students are introduced to Kurdish history and culture, literary and social developments, and the diversity of written traditions, and are prepared to enter more specialized areas of Kurdish studies.According to the text published in the official introduction of Inalco, this institution is the only academic center in France that offers education in the Kurdish language, from bachelor's to doctorate.