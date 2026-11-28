EU:

Following the increase in tensions between the central government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region over the control of border crossings and the management of oil fields, the EU spokesperson stressed the need to resolve differences through constructive dialogue.

According to KurdPress, in response to a question from Rudaw about the recent tensions between Baghdad and Erbil, the EU spokesperson announced that the EU is closely following developments in Iraq and calls on the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Iraqi federal government to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue.

Rudaw announced that this stance was taken while the US State Department spokesperson, in a conversation with the director of the Rudaw office in Washington, had also supported an independent, united and federal Iraq and a stable and developing Kurdistan Region within the framework of Iraq.

He also emphasized Washington's support for resolving unresolved issues between Baghdad and Erbil through dialogue and within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

These international positions follow the decisions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to exercise control over the Kurdistan Region's border crossings and transfer the management of a number of oil fields to the Iraqi Ministry of Oil; decisions that were met with a negative reaction from the region's authorities.

In this regard, the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan of Iraq condemned these decisions in a joint statement, calling them a violation of constitutional rights and crossing "red lines."