Syria Service - As Syria and the European Union progress in talks to resume political and trade relations after a 15-year hiatus, European diplomats have expressed concern about the priority given to the return of Syrian refugees and migration issues over issues such as human rights and the reconstruction of Syria.

According to Kurdistan Press, officials from the Syrian interim government and the European Union have begun talks to normalize relations and develop a new framework for cooperation. The talks were held after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government and the rise of Ahmed al-Shara's government in Damascus, and aimed to expand political, trade and economic relations between the two sides.

Relations between Syria and the European Union were suspended after the Assad regime suppressed popular protests in 2011 and the civil war began. Now, with the change of government in Damascus, the two sides have tried to pave the way for the resumption of cooperation.

The aim of the talks is to establish a framework for trade, political dialogue and the development of closer cooperation between Europe and Syria as soon as possible, European Commission Vice-President Kaia Kallas said in a statement on November 16. She also stressed Syria’s need for investment and a successful political transition.

According to Al Jazeera, one of the main priorities of the Syrian interim government in the talks was the lifting of remaining EU sanctions, while Brussels paid special attention to the issue of the return of Syrian refugees. From 2011 to 2024, more than one million Syrians sought refuge in Europe during the country's civil war.

According to the report, the main concern of European diplomats is that domestic political pressures in EU member states will push negotiations with the new Syrian government towards an agreement on the return of refugees, while issues such as human rights, support for the political transition process, and assistance for the reconstruction of Syria will be sidelined.