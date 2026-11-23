Syria Service - Officials of the Syrian interim government, in a meeting with the governor of Hasakah, reviewed solutions to facilitate customs activities, simplify administrative procedures and develop border crossings in the province.

According to KurdPress, Khaled Al-Barrad, deputy head of the General Directorate of Border Crossings and Customs of the Syrian interim government for customs affairs, met with Noureddine Ahmed, governor of Hasakah, and discussed improving customs performance, facilitating administrative procedures and strengthening coordination between responsible institutions.

According to the SANA news agency, according to a statement published by the General Directorate of Border Crossings and Customs of Syria on its Telegram channel on Sunday, Al-Barrad, along with M. Mazloum Abdi, advisor to the Syrian president, visited the construction and reconstruction process of the Qamishlo border crossing. During the visit, the officials present reviewed the latest status of the project implementation and discussed strategies to accelerate its completion and prepare the crossing for the start of border activities based on the approved plans.

Al-Barad also met with Hamoud Al-Hamoud, Director of the Samalka Border Crossing, and discussed the operational challenges of the crossing and strategies to improve services and facilitate the movement of passengers and the transfer of goods.

The parties focused on increasing the efficiency of customs activities and removing administrative and logistical obstacles at the Samalka Crossing.

These meetings were held in continuation of the talks by the Syrian government delegation on October 6; a meeting that aimed to accelerate the activation of supervision and implementation of customs regulations and improve customs services at border crossings and important centers in Hasakah province.