Fifth convoy of displaced people from Sarkani returns to their areas of residence

Syria Service - The fifth convoy of displaced people from rural areas of Sarkani, with the presence of 381 families, left the Sarkani camp in Hasakah on Monday to return to their villages.

According to Kurdpress, the fifth convoy of displaced people from Sarkani, consisting of 381 families, left the Sarkani (Talay) camp in Hasakah on Tuesday for their original villages of residence. This convoy has departed within the framework of the process of returning displaced families to the rural areas of Sarkani, Tal Tamr and Zargan.

This return is taking place in the continuation of efforts to return displaced people to their previous areas of residence; areas where a number of their residents were forced to leave their homes following security and military developments.Previously, the fourth convoy of displaced people, consisting of 518 families, returned to their villages on October 8.

According to the published report, the fifth convoy of displaced people from Sarhkani has reached Tel Tamr.