A high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, headed by Nechirvan and Masrour Barzani, will meet with Patriotic Union leaders in Sulaymaniyah today; a meeting aimed at coordinating the positions of the two parties ahead of the anticipated political talks in Baghdad.

According to KurdPress, a high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, headed by Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani, is scheduled to travel to Sulaymaniyah on Saturday, November 28, and meet with senior party officials at the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s political office at 11 a.m.

According to media sources close to the two parties, the Democratic Party delegation will consist of Nechirvan Barzani and Masrour Barzani, the party’s deputy chairmen, along with a number of members of the political office.

In contrast, Bafel Talabani and Qobad Talabani, along with a number of members of the Patriotic Union's political bureau, will attend the meeting.

According to the report, the purpose of the meeting is to coordinate the positions of the two parties before the expected meeting in Baghdad; a meeting that is proposed by the head of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq and titled "National Dialogue" is scheduled to be held next Tuesday with the presence of a number of Shiite and Sunni political leaders.

These talks are aimed at resolving the differences between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government of Iraq, following the decisions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi regarding the control of the Kurdistan Region's borders with neighboring countries, border crossings, and the delivery of the region's oil revenues; decisions that were taken after the region's officials were accused of oil smuggling.