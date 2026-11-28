Iraqi MP:

Ghalib Muhammad Ali, a member of the Iraqi parliament, has claimed that border crossings will be managed by three American companies.

According to Kurdistan Press, as reported by Tasnim, Ghalib Muhammad Ali, a member of the Iraqi parliament’s Oil and Gas Commission, claimed that the management and supervision of border crossings between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq will be entrusted to three American companies.

According to the MP, American companies will supervise the crossings and collect their revenues.

He added that the collected revenues will be deposited into the treasury of the Iraqi Ministry of Finance.

The Iraqi government has not yet responded to this claim.