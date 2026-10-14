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Mazloum Abdi and Bafel Talabani meet in Erbil; Patriotic Union supports Syrian Kurds’ rights
News 2026-10-14 17:44 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Mazloum Abdi and Bafel Talabani meet in Erbil; Patriotic Union supports Syrian Kurds’ rights

Syria Service - “Mazoum Abdi”, advisor to the Syrian presidency, met in Erbil with “Bafel Talabani”, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan. In this meeting, Talabani emphasized supporting the national rights and constitution of the Kurds in Syria and supporting efforts to achieve peaceful coexistence and stability.

 

 

According to KurdPress, “Bafel Talabani”, head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (YNK), and “Mazoum Abdi”, advisor to the Syrian presidency, met in Erbil on October 13. The office of the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan announced the presence of “Qubad Talabani”, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and “Shalaw Kosrat Rasul”, in this meeting.

According to the published report, the latest political and security developments in Syria and the region were discussed in this meeting.In this meeting, Bafel Talabani emphasized his support for the national rights and constitution of the Kurdish people in Syria and said that he supports any action that leads to strengthening peaceful coexistence, peace and stability.

In contrast, Mazloum Abdi also appreciated the role of Bafel Talabani and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in the talks on Syria and supporting the rights of the Kurds within the framework of the agreements, and considered this role important.

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