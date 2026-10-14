Mazloum Abdi and Masrour Barzani meet on developments in Syria and Kurdish rights

Syria Service - "Mazloum Abdi", advisor to the Syrian presidency, met with "Masrour Barzani", Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and the two sides discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region, maintaining security and stability, and the rights of the Kurds and other minorities in Syria.

According to KurdPress, "Mazloum Abdi", advisor to the Syrian presidency, met with "Masrour Barzani", Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on October 13. The Kurdistan Regional Government issued a statement announcing details of the meeting and the topics of discussion between the two parties.

According to the statement, the general situation in Syria and the latest changes and developments in the country and the region were discussed in this meeting.The two sides also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability in Syria and noted the need to guarantee the rights of the Kurds and other ethnic groups and groups that make up Syrian society.

The meeting took place in a situation where the political and security developments in Syria and the process of relations between the Damascus government and Kurdish forces are important issues of concern to regional actors.