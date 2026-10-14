Bafel Talabani: The region is at great risk; we must prepare ourselves for new developments

The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, referring to the developments in the region, said that the entire region is at great risk and the Kurds must prepare themselves for new conditions and reach an agreement with different parties; at the same time, he considered the peace process in Turkey and the efforts to start a similar process with Iran as an opportunity for the Kurds.

According to KurdPress, Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, during the meeting of the "Miri" in Erbil, while explaining the party's positions on the developments in the region, relations with Baghdad and internal disputes in the Kurdistan Region, emphasized the need to change the political approach of Kurdish parties and resume negotiations with the Kurdistan Democratic Party.Talabani said that what he sees most in the current situation is that the entire region is facing a very great danger, and the Kurds, like other countries, must prepare themselves for the upcoming developments and reach an agreement with the various parties. He described the situation in Baghdad as “very inappropriate” and said that if the situation in Baghdad worsens, Kurdistan will also be severely affected, and there is a need to design a plan and solution to deal with these conditions. The head of the Patriotic Union also considered the developments in the region to be opportunities for the Kurds and supported the peace process in Turkey. He said that the Kurds should support this process, adding that in their talks with the Iranian side, they have also discussed the creation of a similar process in the region. According to Talabani, Iran has received this issue well and has proposed to cooperate in creating a comprehensive peace process in the region.He emphasized that this understanding could be of great importance to all parties and that the Patriotic Union is ready for any cooperation in this regard. Emphasizing a change in approach in Baghdad, Talabani referred to the Patriotic Union's relations with Iraqi political movements and said that the party has tried over the past few years to revive the relations that Jalal Talabani had established with the countries of the region and to develop them in some areas.

He added that the Patriotic Union has very good relations with a large part of the political movements in Baghdad and even in cases where there is no complete agreement, there is an acceptable level of understanding between the parties. The Patriotic Union leader also said that the new Iraqi Prime Minister does not have a racist approach against the Kurds and this could be a golden opportunity for the future government of the Kurdistan Region.Talabani emphasized: If we change our language and policy a little, we will be much more successful in Baghdad.

He continued, referring to the difference between the current conditions in Iraq and the years after 2003, saying: "Iraq today is not the Iraq of 2003 and 2004." According to him, perhaps at that time a weak Iraq would have helped to form a strong Kurdistan, but today the situation is the opposite and a stable Iraq means a stable Kurdistan. Disagreement with the Democratic Party; "Let's negotiate again" Another important part of Talabani's speech was dedicated to the relations between the Patriotic Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

He said that the Patriotic Union has a serious agreement with the "new generation" and there is an opportunity for the Democratic Party to also participate in the political process and even be present in the government.Talabani also criticized the way some figures in the Democratic Party dealt with the Patriotic Union, saying that instead of accepting this process, they speak against this alliance day and night and are seeking tension and conflict with this party.

He emphasized that the Patriotic Union has never closed the doors to negotiations and is ready for any fair agreement. Talabani said that he has traveled to Erbil 16 times so far and met with one of the relevant parties, but no results have been achieved yet.

He added that the differences between the two parties are not on strategic issues and are mostly related to small issues, and these small differences should not be allowed to turn the situation into a crisis. He emphasized: "It is unreasonable that we can reach an agreement with Baghdad, Iran, America and Turkey, but we cannot reach an agreement with our brothers in the Kurdistan Democratic Party.» “We can form a government within 24 hours” The head of the Patriotic Union also said that the problem in forming a new regional government is not time, and if a few remaining issues are resolved, the process of forming a government will move forward quickly.

Talabani said: “We can form a government within 24 hours; the problem is not time. There are a few issues that need to be resolved and there are a few principles that we need to agree on.” He also announced a good meeting between Qobad Talabani and Masrour Barzani, calling it a sign of continued efforts to bring their views closer.