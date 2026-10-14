We are working to guarantee the rights of the Kurds in the Syrian Constitution

"Mazloum Abdi", Advisor to the Syrian Presidency:

Syria Service - "Mazloum Abdi", Advisor to the Syrian Presidency, emphasizing the need to guarantee the rights of the Kurds in the country's constitution, announced that the process of military and administrative integration continues, but in order to advance it, existing obstacles must be removed and mutual trust and unity of the Kurds must be strengthened.

According to Kurdpress, "Mazloum Abdi", Advisor to the Syrian Presidency, during a speech at the 2026 MERI Forum in Erbil, emphasized the need to include the rights of the Kurds and the provisions of the agreements signed with the Syrian interim government in the country's constitution, and said that the upcoming stage requires political and legal efforts to guarantee these rights.Referring to the developments in Syria after the fall of the Baath regime, Abdi stated that the country has entered a new stage and that joint efforts must be made to ensure the participation of different ethnic groups and groups in the political and administrative structure in order to establish a new system of governance.

Regarding the process of integrating the forces and institutions of self-government into the structure of the Syrian government, he said: The process of integrating the SDF forces into the Syrian army, as well as the integration of administrative institutions in Hasakah, has been ongoing for 9 months. According to Abdi, despite the will of the Syrian government and continuous international support for this process, there are still obstacles to the full implementation of the agreements.

Referring to the agreement signed with the Syrian interim government, Abdi stated that the situation of the Kurdish-populated areas in Hasakah and Aleppo, including Jazira, Kobani and Afrin, has been taken into account in this agreement.He also stressed the need to integrate the SDF forces into the Syrian army, security institutions and other government institutions.

Kurdish linguistic and educational rights

In another part of his speech, the Syrian presidential advisor addressed the issue of Kurdish linguistic and educational rights and announced the continuation of talks to resolve the problems in Afrin and Kobani.

Referring to the progress made in the Kurdish language file, he spoke about the need to develop and implement educational programs in Kurdish and Arabic. Abdi also emphasized the continuation of Kurdish language education in universities in Kurdish-populated areas over the next five years.

The need to strengthen trust and unity among the Kurds

Emphasizing the need to build trust between the Kurds and the Syrian interim government, Abdi said that achieving this goal requires practical measures. He added that the level of participation of the Kurds in ministries as well as the status of their linguistic rights is still far from the expected level.According to Abdi, Kurds have faced neglect and exclusion from official structures in previous periods of Syrian history, but after the fall of the previous government, signs of trust have emerged. He stressed that this process must continue with tangible measures.

Referring to the political situation of the Kurds in Syria, Abdi also called for strengthening the unity among the Kurdish political forces, stressing that the current achievements should benefit all Kurds and other Syrian citizens.

He concluded by announcing that new steps will be taken to support the national unity of the Kurds in Syrian Kurdistan.