Trump: I think Erdogan will do what I ask him to do

US President Donald Trump said he may ask Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for help in countering the increasing Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia; however, he did not elaborate on Ankara's possible role in this regard.

According to Kurdistan Press, Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday before leaving for Alaska that he may ask Erdogan for help in reducing regional tensions and addressing the crisis caused by the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Referring to the Turkish president, Trump said: "I think President Erdogan will do what I ask him to do."

The US president did not specify what role he envisioned for Erdogan and Turkey.He also did not clarify whether Washington has yet formally asked Ankara to participate in diplomatic or security efforts related to the crisis.

Erdogan’s call with Saudi Crown Prince

According to a report by Daily Sabah, a Turkish state media outlet, Erdogan had discussed regional developments and recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in a phone call hours before Trump’s speech with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Turkish presidency announced that Erdogan condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia in the call and expressed regret over the loss of lives of a number of its citizens.

Erdogan also emphasized Turkey’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and said that Ankara would stand by Riyadh amid rising regional tensions. He expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia can overcome the consequences of these attacks.