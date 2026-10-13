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Israeli forces blow up an abandoned military base in the suburbs of Damascus
News 2026-10-13 19:15 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Israeli forces blow up an abandoned military base in the suburbs of Damascus

Syria Service - Israeli forces blew up an abandoned military base in the Tel Harbun area, near the town of Beit Jan in the suburbs of Damascus on Monday.

 

 

According to Kurdistan Press, Israeli forces blew up an abandoned military base in the Tel Harbun area, located near the town of Beit Jan in the suburbs of Damascus, Syria. The attack was reported on Monday, but no information has been released yet about the details of the operation, the cause of the explosion, or the extent of the possible damage caused by it.

According to the news published in the Hawar news agency, the military base was located in the Tel Harbun area and had previously been evacuated. So far, no additional information has been released about how the explosion was carried out, the possibility of damage to the surrounding areas, or the possible consequences of this action.

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