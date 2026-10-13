Mazloum Abdi and Massoud Barzani meet in Pirmam; Review of the future of the Kurds in Syria

Syria Service - "Mazloum Abdi", advisor to the Syrian presidency, met with "Massaud Barzani", chairman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iraq, in Pirmam, to review the latest political and security developments in Syria and the region, the future of the Kurds in Syria, and the process of talks to peacefully resolve disputes.

According to KurdPress, "Mazloum Abdi", advisor to the Syrian presidency, met and talked with "Massaud Barzani", chairman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iraq (Party), in Pirmam on Monday, October 12, 2026, during his trip to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to participate in the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) meeting in Erbil.

According to a statement from Massoud Barzani's office, the latest political developments in Syria and the region, as well as the security situation, were discussed and reviewed in this meeting.The parties exchanged views on the future of the Kurds in Syria, the process of political dialogue and solutions to resolve disputes through peaceful means. Diplomatic efforts to establish stability in Syria and developments related to the political process in the country were also evaluated.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the future of the Kurds in Syria and the process of dialogue to achieve political solutions were among the main topics of the meeting. Within this framework, diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions, resolve disputes through dialogue and ensure stability in Syria were emphasized.