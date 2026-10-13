Nouri al-Maliki: The increase in the dollar rate threatens the purchasing power of citizens

Nouri al-Maliki announced that the Iraqi government is taking measures to reduce the consequences of the increase in the dollar rate and emphasized that the cost of implementing these measures should not be placed on the shoulders of citizens.

According to Kurdistan Press, Nouri al-Maliki, head of the Government of Law coalition, announced that the Iraqi government is developing measures and mechanisms to reduce the effects of the increase in the dollar rate on citizens, maintain their incomes and purchasing power, and stabilize the market.

In a message on the "X" network, al-Maliki said that Iraqi economic experts are divided into two groups in favor and against the decision to increase the exchange rate, and their main concern is the impact of this decision on the purchasing power of citizens and the level of livelihood.He added that devaluation of the national currency is one of the policies implemented in some countries facing economic crises, but its success depends on the government's ability to manage the negative consequences, maintain citizens' incomes, and reduce its effects on the markets.

The head of the Government of Law coalition emphasized: "We know that the government is taking clear measures and mechanisms to ensure the maintenance of citizens' incomes and purchasing power, the stability of markets, and the continuity of economic activities; in a way that the burden of these measures is not placed on the shoulders of citizens."

Maliki also called for the acceleration of the announcement of solutions and measures related to supporting citizens' incomes and living standards, emphasizing that these measures should not be used as an excuse to cause concern or disrupt the public atmosphere.