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Barzani and Al-Sudani discuss the political and security situation in Iraq and the latest developments in the region
News 2026-10-13 19:08 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Barzani and Al-Sudani discuss the political and security situation in Iraq and the latest developments in the region

“Nechirvan Barzani”, the President of the Kurdistan Region, in a meeting with “Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani”, the former Prime Minister of Iraq, emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and mutual understanding between political parties to maintain stability and serve the Iraqi people.

 

 

According to KurdPress, “Nechirvan Idris Barzani”, the President of the Kurdistan Region, welcomed “Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani”, the Chairman of the Coalition for Reconstruction and Development and former Prime Minister of Federal Iraq, today, Monday, October 12, 2026, in the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed and consulted on the political and security situation in Iraq, the latest developments in the region and relations between Erbil and Baghdad. They emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and mutual understanding between political parties to maintain stability in the country, advance economic development and serve the Iraqi people.Following the meeting, they also discussed the need for coordination and joint efforts among Iraqi political groups and parties to overcome existing challenges.

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