Appointment of three former SDF commanders to senior intelligence and security positions in Hasakah

Syria Service - The Syrian interim government, within the framework of the implementation of the agreement to merge the military and security institutions of the north and east of the country, appointed three former commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to senior intelligence and security positions in Hasakah province.

According to Kurdistan Press, officials of the Syrian interim government appointed Malik Bashar, known as "Hwal Demhat", Kavi Dirak and Dejwar Amuda, three former commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to senior security positions in Hasakah province. These appointments were made in a situation where the process of merging the military and security institutions of the north and east of Syria into the structure of the central government is still ongoing and officials from both sides are pursuing the implementation mechanisms of this agreement.According to Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, according to published information, Malik Bashar, known as Hawal Demhat, has been appointed as the head of the General Intelligence Service in Hasakah province, Kawi Dirk as the head of the military security of this province, and Dejwar Amuda as the head of the counter-terrorism case in the General Intelligence Service. These responsibilities have been defined in various parts of the security and intelligence structure affiliated with the Syrian interim government.

Malik Bashar's name has been raised in recent days after the publication of news of his meeting with Abdul Qadir Al-Tahan, the head of the Syrian General Intelligence Service, in the city of Qamishlo. This meeting took place before the publication of reports about the appointment of Demhat as the head of the State Security Branch in Hasakah province.According to the published information, Demhat previously worked in the military and security sectors of the autonomous administration and in 2022, he took over the head of the intelligence service for the northern and eastern regions of Syria.

Also, Dejwar Amuda has taken over the responsibility for the counter-terrorism case in the General Intelligence Service of Hasakah province; a position that is different from the directorate general of this service and determines his scope of mission in the new security structure.

These appointments were made after the visit of Abdul Qader Al-Tahan, the head of the Syrian General Intelligence Service, and Abdul Rahman Al-Dabbagh, the head of one of the departments of this service, to Hasakah province. These officials visited the province on Thursday; a visit that was carried out within the framework of following up on security developments and the process of integrating regional institutions into government structures.The appointment of former commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces to senior security positions in the Syrian interim government indicates an attempt to use forces and figures who previously worked in the security structures of the autonomous administration. This trend is being pursued at a time when the implementation of the agreement to merge the military and security institutions of northern and eastern Syria remains an important topic of political and security negotiations and consultations between the relevant parties.