Barzani: Kurdish forces opposing Iran have exposed the region to great danger through irresponsible behavior

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, criticized the actions of Kurdish forces opposing Iran and said that the irresponsible behavior of these forces has exposed the region to great danger and emphasized that the territory of the region should not be used to threaten neighboring countries or enter the war between the United States and Iran.

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, criticized the performance of Kurdish forces opposing Iran at the "annual meeting of the Council of Ministers" and said that their actions have exposed the Kurdistan Region to a very dangerous situation.

Barzani said: These actions have exposed the Kurdistan Region to great danger.He added that since the beginning of the war between the US and Iran, the Kurdistan Region's position has been clear and, in continuous coordination with Qobad Talabani and Bafel Talabani, it has been emphasized that the Kurdistan Region should not become a part of this war.

The head of the Kurdistan Region emphasized: "An armed force cannot be present in the Kurdistan Region, consider the region a safe place for itself, and threaten neighboring countries from the territory of the region." According to him, such an action is not permitted based on international law, customs and habits, and the Iraqi constitution.

Barzani said that some of these forces have introduced themselves as heroes of the war and claimed that they are entering Iran from the Kurdistan Region, while the region knew from the beginning that such an action was not possible.He also stated that the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union had a clear position from the very beginning and sent their forces to the border areas to prevent any action from the region's territory against neighboring countries.

Barzani continued, referring to the US President's statements about the Kurds and the issue of weapons, and said that the region was not willing to respond to these statements.

The President of the Kurdistan Region concluded by saying: "We cannot offer any model to Turkey or Iran to solve the Kurdish issue; but the issue of denial cannot continue forever."