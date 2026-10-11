Syria's interim government denies reports of sending troops to Yemen

Syria Service - The Syrian interim government has denied reports that it is considering sending its military forces to Yemen to participate in the war against the Houthis.

According to Kurdistan Press, Ahmed Mawfaq Zidan, the advisor to the presidency of the Syrian interim government for media affairs, called the published reports about sending Syrian forces to Yemen incorrect and announced that the country's government's policy is not focused on opening new fronts. These statements were made in response to reports that indicated consultations between Saudi Arabia and Syria about the possibility of sending Syrian forces to Yemen.

According to Syrian media, Ahmed Mawfaq Zidan said in this regard: "Reports about sending troops from Syria to Yemen are incorrect and the policy that is being pursued in the country is not aimed at opening new fronts.»

The Syrian interim government's Ministry of Information also announced that the government's current priority is to rebuild the country and improve the living conditions of Syrian citizens.

The denial came after the American website Axios reported on October 7 that Saudi Arabia and Syria were in talks about sending Syrian troops to Yemen. According to the report, the head of the Syrian interim government, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has seriously considered the proposal, but a final decision has not yet been made.