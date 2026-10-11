Ali Zaidi's trip to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait; Militant attacks on Baghdad's agenda

Iraqi government sources have announced the visit of Ali Zaidi, the country's Prime Minister, to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Wednesday; a trip whose main themes will be security and economic issues, the consequences of the Iran war, and ensuring the prevention of attacks from Iraqi soil against regional countries.

According to Kurdistan Press, citing Drauma Media, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Wednesday this week. This news was published in several media outlets in the country, citing Iraqi government sources.

According to these sources, the main themes of the Iraqi Prime Minister's talks in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are:

Security issues;

Economic issues;

Regional developments, especially the Iran war and its consequences on the economic and security situation;

Other common issues between Iraq and these two countries.According to the report, Ali Zaidi is expected to emphasize during this trip and in security discussions that Iraq will prevent any attack from its soil against the Persian Gulf countries or other countries in the region. The Iraqi government will also continue to pursue those involved in such attacks.

After Zaidi took office as Prime Minister and his trips to the United States, Turkey and Iran, he was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia in July of this year; but on the same day that was scheduled for this trip, Shiite militias attacked Saudi Arabia using drones. Saudi Arabia, in cooperation with the United States, also carried out airstrikes against the Popular Mobilization Forces, which killed 20 people. Following these developments, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s trip was canceled.Since the start of the Israeli-American war against Iran in February of this year, Iraq's relations with the Gulf states have entered a critical phase. The countries in the region have occasionally accused Shiite militias of using Iraqi soil to carry out attacks against them.