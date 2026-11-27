Zaidi's Advisor:

Abdul Amir Tayban, advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi, announced that the country's army will enter the Kurdistan Region to arrest oil smuggling suspects and anyone who obstructs the activities of the federal forces will be arrested.

According to KurdPress, Abdul Amir Tayban, advisor to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi, announced the possibility of the country's army entering the Kurdistan Region to arrest oil smuggling suspects and emphasized that no one can obstruct the activities of the federal forces.

Tayban stated in an interview with Al-Rabi'ah TV channel: The Iraqi army will enter the Kurdistan Region to arrest oil smuggling suspects and anyone who obstructs the activities of the federal forces will be arrested. He pointed out the need to combat oil smuggling, saying: "This is not a tribal or rural issue; federal forces will intervene and stop smuggling."

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Advisor also emphasized that the Kurdistan Region is not an independent country and is within the framework of the Iraqi government. He asked: If the region is part of the Iraqi government and receives ministries from the central government and a share of the budget and salaries of its employees, why shouldn't it be subject to the constitution?

Tayban continued by warning that if Kurdistan Region officials prevent the arrest of people he called thieves and smugglers, they will be considered accomplices in the crime.