The commander of the 16th Division of the Iraqi Army, during a field visit to the border strip between the provinces of Nineveh and Erbil, has issued strict orders to block all unofficial roads and unauthorized crossings and exercise complete control over them.

According to Kurdistan Press, the command of the 16th Division of the Iraqi Army announced in a statement that Major General Jamil Al-Mayahi, commander of the division, during a field visit to the border strip between the provinces of Nineveh and Erbil, has issued strict orders to block all unofficial roads and unauthorized crossings and exercise complete control over them.

According to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), the aim of these measures is to prevent any attempts at infiltration, smuggling, or security violations.

According to the statement, the commander also stressed the need to maintain the highest level of combat readiness, strengthen intelligence efforts, and continue coordination with units deployed in operational areas to further strengthen security and stability in the region.