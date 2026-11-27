Iraqi Prime Minister:

The Iraqi Prime Minister said: Strict measures have been taken to prevent oil smuggling throughout Iraq and protecting the legal rights of all Iraqis is on the agenda.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, in a meeting with ambassadors of European Union member states in Baghdad, emphasized the government's determination to fight corruption, confront oil smuggling, prevent the existence of any weapons outside the framework of the constitution, and protect the rights of all Iraqi citizens.

According to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi met with ambassadors of European Union member states operating in the country and discussed the status of relations between Baghdad and European countries, the prospects for their development, and strengthening joint cooperation in the economic and investment fields. The meeting also reviewed a number of files related to regional developments and the latest situation in Iraq.

Referring to the government's plans to change the country's economic approach, Al-Zaidi said: "The government is trying to create a new economic identity for Iraq that is based on establishing security and political stability and providing an attractive environment for investment. In this regard, decisive measures have been initiated to address the problems and challenges facing the country."

He emphasized: "We will not retreat in the fight against corruption, and there will be no weapons outside the framework of the constitution and the law." Strict measures have also been taken to prevent oil smuggling throughout Iraq, and protecting the legal rights of all Iraqis is on the agenda. Emphasis on the rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region

Regarding Baghdad's relations with the Kurdistan Region, the Iraqi Prime Minister also said: The Kurds are an integral and inseparable part of the Iraqi nation, and the federal government, just as it attaches importance to the rights of all residents of the provinces of Iraq, is also working to guarantee the rights of the Kurds and meet their living needs.

Referring to the decisions of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, he explained: These decisions have confirmed the responsibility of the federal government in controlling Iraq's international borders through the federal security forces and the country's army. Also, according to the constitution, the management of oil wealth is the responsibility of federal authorities.

Al-Zaidi further stated: "The government's goal is to build a strong country based on citizenship, whose characteristics include the rule of law and institutions, creating balance in foreign relations, equality of rights and duties, and providing a safe and stable environment for citizens throughout the country."