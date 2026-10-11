Head of the Tay Tribal Council warns about attempts to create tension between Kurds and Arabs in Hasakah

Syria Service - "Hussein Farhan Abdul Rahman Tay", head of the Tay Arab Tribal Council, warned about the attempts of some parties to exploit the protests and escalate the tension between Kurds and Arabs in Hasakah, calling for increased dialogue between Syrian social components and preventing provocative actions.

According to KurdPress, "Hussein Farhan Abdul Rahman Tay", head of the Tay Arab Tribal Council, in response to the recent developments in Hasakah and the burning of the Kurdish flag, announced that some internal and external parties are trying to create discord between the components of Syria, thereby creating the ground for sedition and instability.Emphasizing that Syria belongs to all citizens of the country, he called for the cooperation of Kurds, Arabs, Christians, Yazidis, Alawites and Druze to maintain stability and prevent internal conflicts.

In an interview with Hawar News Agency, Al-Tai stated that some parties inside and outside Syria are trying to create discord and escalate tensions, while the country is made up of diverse social and religious components, and all of them share in Syria's future.

Warning about conflict between Kurds and Arabs

Referring to the efforts to create sedition, murder and chaos in the region, the head of the Tai tribal council emphasized that Kurdish, Arab and Christian figures want stability and peace, and the role of people who strive to maintain coexistence and strengthen social security should be supported.Emphasizing the need to prevent conflict between Kurds and Arabs, he said that the Christian community and its influential figures also have a responsibility at this stage and must take timely action to prevent the spread of tensions and carefully follow developments in the region.

Al-Tai also emphasized the right of all Syrian components to hold demonstrations and marches, but said that these protests must be held in a peaceful and constructive manner, focusing on livelihood demands, lack of services, fuel, price increases, and calls for a solution to security problems, kidnappings, murders, and instability.

At the same time, he warned against abusing the protests to burn flags and increase tensions between social components, emphasizing that the Syrian flag belongs to all the people of this country.The head of the Tayyeh Tribal Council, referring to Ibrahim Hanano, a historical Kurdish and Syrian figure, reminded that no component of Syrian society should be ignored or a group of citizens accused of treason; especially since such accusations on social media can exacerbate differences.

The island belongs to all components of Syria

Al-Tayyeh, stating that the presence of various components in the Syrian island region has a multi-generational history, emphasized that the culture of coexistence and stability must be strengthened throughout Syria, and especially in the island region, in accordance with the current conditions.

He called on tribal, tribal and cultural figures to assume their responsibility at this stage and not allow popular protests and demands to become a platform for raising divisive slogans and inciting one component against another.The head of the Tayyeh Tribal Council, referring to the social diversity of Syria, especially in the Jazira region, expressed hope that meetings between the various components of the region would be held in the near future to provide a platform for further dialogue and understanding.

He also called on the security institutions to assume the responsibility of protecting citizens and maintaining the security of the region, emphasizing that ensuring security is a responsibility that must be pursued by the government and responsible institutions.

Finally, Tayyeh emphasized the need to protect the process of integrating forces and institutions, saying that this process must proceed in a way that leads to strengthening stability and security in Syria.