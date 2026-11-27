Ali Zaidi:

The Iraqi Prime Minister, emphasizing that he will not back down in implementing the federal government's decisions regarding the Kurdistan Region, announced that he will meet with regional officials and a number of Iraqi political leaders on Tuesday, and after this meeting, in a speech addressed to the people of Kurdistan, he will explain his positions on the disputed issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

According to KurdPress, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Zaidi announced that he will meet with Nechirvan Barzani, Masrour Barzani, and Bafel Talabani on Tuesday, and after this meeting, he will deliver a speech addressed to the people of Kurdistan.

According to Draw Media, Zaidi made these statements yesterday in a meeting with representatives of the three factions of the Patriotic Position Movement, the Islamic Union, and the Justice Party in Baghdad, and emphasized that he is determined to implement the federal government's decisions regarding the Kurdistan Region, especially in the case of oil smuggling and border crossings, and will not back down from these decisions.

A member of the delegation of the three factions stated in an interview with Draw Media that Zaidi took strict positions regarding the situation in the Kurdistan Region in this meeting and specifically emphasized the implementation of decisions related to closing border crossings and taking possession of oil fields outside the administrative boundaries of the region.

Regarding these cases, Zaidi said: "I am determined on the issue of oil smuggling and border crossings, and the decisions must be implemented; I will not back down from these cases."

The Iraqi Prime Minister also announced that the meeting on Tuesday will be attended by Nechirvan Barzani, Masrour Barzani, Bafel Talabani, representatives of the three aforementioned factions, Nizar Amidi, Haibat Halbousi, Faiq Zeidan and six leaders of the Shiite movements.

According to him, Tom Barak will also be present at the meeting.

He added that after this meeting, in a speech addressed to the people of Kurdistan, he will clarify all the issues for them and will talk about protecting the existence of the region and the people of Kurdistan.

Zaidi emphasized in this regard: “I myself defend the Kurdish people. The Kurdish people have fought and made sacrifices, and the people should not be deceived and smuggling and theft should not be mixed with the nation and the homeland."

Zaidi also announced the pursuit of assets of some Kurdistan Regional Government officials in banks outside Iraq and said that the government is aware of the deposits of some officials in banks in the Emirates and other foreign countries and is investigating this issue.

He continued by criticizing the fuel supply situation in the Kurdistan Region and stated: "How can I accept that the people of the Kurdistan Region do not have access to fuel and buy oil and gasoline at high prices, while oil is being sold before their eyes and the income from it goes to a small group?"

He also pointed out the financial differences between Baghdad and Erbil and stated that if the regional officials can manage their affairs alone and do not ask for anything from the federal government, Baghdad can also create a wall between itself and them so that no one can cross it.

Zaidi added that it is not possible to provide the oil of Basra and other Iraqi regions to the region, but in return, not allocate a share to it, despite the existing resources.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Prime Minister's media office, Ali Zaidi stated in the meeting that some groups are trying to involve the Kurdish people in the oil smuggling case in order to maintain their interests and influence.

He also said that the Iraqi army, with all its components, will be deployed at the borders, not inside the cities, and that the government is also paying attention to the special characteristics of the Kurdistan Region, which are the result of the struggle and sacrifice of the Kurdish people.

Zaidi concluded by emphasizing that his government will not back down from its plans to monopolize weapons in the hands of the government and pursue oil smugglers, and that Iraq is committed to implementing the constitution, especially Article 140, to resolve unresolved disputes.