Masrour Barzani:

The Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region stated that the people of Kurdistan will defend their legal and constitutional rights with all their might and will not retreat from these rights under any circumstances.

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, in a meeting with ambassadors, consuls general, representatives and diplomats of various countries, as well as representatives of UN agencies based in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, stated that the Iraqi political system was built on the basis of a federal system after 2003 and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has been established and recognized as a political and legal unit based on the constitution.

According to Shafaq News, he added: "However, decision-makers in Baghdad do not believe in the federal system and are trying to deal with the region with a centralist approach and limit and violate the rights of the people of Kurdistan."

He once again emphasized the need for full and complete implementation of the constitution, saying that its provisions cannot be implemented selectively, in a way that only the clauses that provide benefits to some parties are implemented and other articles are marginalized.

Barzani emphasized that the dispute between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the federal government of Iraq is not limited to the issue of employee rights and budget, but rather the main issue is the rights and legitimate demands of the Kurdistan people and the recognition and respect for the legal status and constitution of the Kurdistan Region.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq also emphasized his support for the fight against corruption and theft of natural resources throughout Iraq, stating that the region is ready to fully cooperate in this regard.

He added: "However, under the pretext of fighting corruption, efforts are being made to violate the rights of the people of Kurdistan and weaken the existence of the region, which is absolutely unacceptable."

Barzani continued: "If their real goal is to implement the rule of law, Iraq is full of corruption, theft, and uncontrolled weapons. Therefore, they must take action to eradicate these problems."

He emphasized that the people of Kurdistan will defend their legal and constitutional rights with all their might and will not retreat from these rights under any circumstances.

Barzani also once again announced the full readiness of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to resolve all disputes through dialogue and negotiation.