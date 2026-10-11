The goal is to return all displaced people from Sarkani before winter

Syria Service - "Mahmoud Khalil", deputy commander of the Internal Security Forces in Hasakah province, announced that the process of returning displaced people from Sarkani to their villages is continuing and preparations are being made for the return of the residents of this city; he emphasized that the goal is to return all displaced people to their homes before winter sets in.

According to KurdPress, "Mahmoud Khalil", known as "Siamand Afrin", deputy commander of the Internal Security Forces in Hasakah province, announced that the program for the return of displaced people from Sarkani and the surrounding rural areas is being implemented with the aim of ensuring security and providing suitable conditions for the return of residents. He said that the authorities plan to return two groups of displaced people to their areas every week, each group consisting of 500 families.Khalil, referring to the need to ensure the security of the displaced during the return, emphasized that this process must be managed in a way that prevents possible problems and harm to the returning families.

He added that 75 villages are currently prepared for the return of their residents, and three return convoys are planned for this week, which are expected to return nearly 2,000 families to their homes.

Preparations for the return of displaced people to the city of Sarkani

The deputy commander of the Internal Security Forces in Hasakah province also announced that, along with the return of the displaced people from the villages, preparations are also being made for the return of the residents of Sarkani city.

According to Khalil, 50 families who previously lived in this city took steps to return to their homes in the neighborhoods of Ghuwairan, Nashwa, and Aziziyah in Hasakah city.He explained that the return of the displaced to the center of Sarkheni will be carried out in cooperation with the city's displaced persons committee, and this process will be followed up after the evacuation and preparation of their houses.

Khalil concluded by emphasizing the need to accelerate the process of returning the displaced before the onset of the cold season, saying: "We want to return all the displaced before winter arrives so that they have time to prepare their houses and settle in before winter."