Nechirvan Barzani: The country's real capital is the thought and innovation of the young generation

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, emphasized the decisive role of the young generation in building the future at the graduation ceremony of the American University of Sulaymaniyah (AUIS) and said that the country's real capital is not oil, but the intellectual power, innovation, and critical thinking of the youth.

In his speech at the graduation ceremony of the American University of Sulaymaniyah, Nechirvan Barzani considered the youth to be the main force of change and progress, and emphasized the need to strengthen their initiative, responsibility, and active participation in solving society's problems.The President of the Kurdistan Region, pointing out the importance of relying on human capacities, stated that the real wealth of a country should not be sought solely in natural resources and oil revenues; rather, the thought, innovation, and ability of the young generation to critically analyze issues and provide new solutions are considered the most important assets for development.

Barzani also emphasized the need to develop an entrepreneurial culture and called on young people to move beyond an expectation-based approach to the government and strive to identify problems, provide practical solutions, and create job opportunities.

In another part of his speech, he considered the diversity of views and social differences an opportunity for progress and emphasized that differences of opinion should not lead to divisions and ruptures in society. According to him, peaceful coexistence and acceptance of diversity are important factors for development in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.The President of the Kurdistan Region also emphasized the importance of utilizing these tools, referring to the advancement of technology and the expansion of the use of artificial intelligence, while at the same time recalling that technology, despite its vast capacities, cannot replace human will, responsibility, and decision-making power.

Finally, referring to the existing difficulties and realities, Barzani emphasized that difficult conditions are not an unchangeable fate and that the path to a better future can be paved with hope, continuous effort, and acceptance of responsibility.