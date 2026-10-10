We are closely following the security developments in Hasakah; the rights of the Kurds must be guaranteed

Syria Service - The US State Department, expressing concern about the security situation in Syrian Kurdistan and the unrest in Hasakah, called on all parties to refrain from violence and incitement to it and to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue.

According to KurdPress, the US State Department spokesperson, in response to questions from the head of the Rudaw office in Washington, announced that the US government is closely following the developments and reports related to the security unrest in Hasakah. The spokesperson also expressed concern about the security situation in Syrian Kurdistan.

The US State Department spokesperson said in this regard: "We call on all parties to exercise restraint, reject violence and incitement to violence, and to resolve all differences and disputes through peaceful dialogue.»

US Emphasizes Rights of Kurds and Other Communities in Syria

The US State Department Spokesperson continued, referring to the political future of Syria and the rights of the country’s various communities, and emphasized Washington’s support for a unified and sovereign Syria.

He stated: “Washington supports a unified and sovereign Syria in which the Kurdish people and all other communities enjoy equal rights of citizenship and security.”

The US official also emphasized that the Kurds and all Syrian communities must have a real and effective participation in the power structure and governance of the country.

Washington’s Call on the Syrian Government to Adhere to Commitments

In another part of his remarks, the US State Department Spokesperson called on the Syrian government to adhere to its commitments and promises. Referring to the presence of Kurdish leaders in political processes related to the country’s future, he emphasized the necessity of implementing the commitments of the Damascus government.The US official also called on local authorities to respond to the legitimate concerns of different communities in a practical manner and take the necessary steps to build trust between the parties.

The US State Department's statements come as the recent unrest in Hasakah and concerns about the security situation and relations between the communities living in the area have once again highlighted the need for dialogue, maintaining peace, and ensuring the rights of Kurds and other ethnic groups in the political and administrative structure of Syria.