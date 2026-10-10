43% decrease in Sulaymaniyah's weekly income

According to Kurdistan Press, Sulaymaniyah's income last week decreased from about 14 billion dinars to nearly 8 billion dinars, a total decrease of 43%.

According to the report of the "Transparency Platform for Monitoring and Organizing Non-Oil Income" of Sulaymaniyah and Halabja provinces and the Raprin and Garmian departments, Sulaymaniyah's income last week reached 7.95 billion dinars between October 3 and 9, 2026.

Of this amount, 84% was received in cash and 16% by check. This is while Sulaymaniyah's income in the previous week, between September 26 and October 2, 2026, was 14.3 billion dinars.Accordingly, the revenues of the Sulaymaniyah region have decreased from 14 billion and 4 million dinars to 7 billion and 950 million dinars, which is equivalent to a decrease of 43%. The total revenues of the Sulaymaniyah region in the past months have also been announced as follows: September: 69 billion and 369 million dinars August: 57 billion and 475 million dinars July: 55 billion and 406 million dinars June: 43 billion and 512 million dinars May: 51 billion and 667 million dinars April: 43 billion and 405 million dinars March: 43 billion and 927 million dinars February: 68 billion and 313 million dinars January: 52 billion and 336 million dinars.