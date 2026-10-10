کردپرس
43% decrease in Sulaymaniyah's weekly income
News 2026-10-10 17:39 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
Text size:
Telegram WhatsApp

43% decrease in Sulaymaniyah's weekly income

Sulaymaniyah's income decreased by 43% last week, from more than 14 billion dinars to 7.95 billion dinars.

 

 

According to Kurdistan Press, Sulaymaniyah's income last week decreased from about 14 billion dinars to nearly 8 billion dinars, a total decrease of 43%.

According to the report of the "Transparency Platform for Monitoring and Organizing Non-Oil Income" of Sulaymaniyah and Halabja provinces and the Raprin and Garmian departments, Sulaymaniyah's income last week reached 7.95 billion dinars between October 3 and 9, 2026.

Of this amount, 84% was received in cash and 16% by check. This is while Sulaymaniyah's income in the previous week, between September 26 and October 2, 2026, was 14.3 billion dinars.Accordingly, the revenues of the Sulaymaniyah region have decreased from 14 billion and 4 million dinars to 7 billion and 950 million dinars, which is equivalent to a decrease of 43%. The total revenues of the Sulaymaniyah region in the past months have also been announced as follows: September: 69 billion and 369 million dinars August: 57 billion and 475 million dinars July: 55 billion and 406 million dinars June: 43 billion and 512 million dinars May: 51 billion and 667 million dinars April: 43 billion and 405 million dinars March: 43 billion and 927 million dinars February: 68 billion and 313 million dinars January: 52 billion and 336 million dinars.

Read more
Previous and next articles
Al-Zaidi to inject $3.5 billion into the market
Previous article
Al-Zaidi to inject $3.5 billion into the market
We are closely following the security developments in Hasakah; the rights of the Kurds must be guaranteed
Next article
We are closely following the security developments in Hasakah; the rights of the Kurds must be guaranteed
Related stories

User comments

0 Comment
Rating:
(0)
Submitted comments will be published after moderator approval.