Representatives of the three Kurdish political movements in the Iraqi parliament will meet today with the prime minister, president, and speaker of the country's parliament to discuss issues and differences between Erbil and Baghdad, including oil, budget, employee rights, and the Kurdistan Region's financial demands.

According to KurdPress, the three factions in the Iraqi parliament - the Islamic Union of Kurdistan, the Justice Party, and the Patriotic Position Movement - will hold separate meetings with senior officials in the country on Thursday to discuss the latest developments and issues related to the Kurdistan Region.

Muthanna Amin, head of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan faction in the Iraqi parliament, announced in an interview with Rudaw that representatives of these three factions will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi today. According to him, the Prime Minister's views on the latest developments and decisions related to the Kurdistan Region will be heard in this meeting, and representatives of the three factions will also share a set of their proposals and views with him.

Muthana Amin also said that the delegation will meet with the Iraqi President at 6:00 PM today and then have a meeting with the Speaker of Parliament. The details and results of these meetings are expected to be made public after the end of these meetings.

Meanwhile, Hiwa Mullah Adam, a member of the Patriotic Position Movement faction in the Iraqi Parliament, announced that the three factions will present a plan regarding the oil files, budget, employee salaries, and financial demands of the Kurdistan Region in the meeting with the Prime Minister.

He added that these movements call for resolving the remaining differences between Erbil and Baghdad through dialogue and avoiding any military solution. According to the Iraqi parliamentarian, the differences between the central government and the Kurdistan Region should not affect the livelihoods of citizens, meeting people's daily needs, and paying salaries to employees and pension recipients in the region.