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Gold prices in Turkey increased
News 2026-10-09 13:17 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Gold prices in Turkey increased

The Turkish gold market started today's trading with an upward trend; the depreciation of the dollar and the decline in US Treasury yields brought the price of one gram of gold to about 6,625 liras and the price of one ounce to $4,180.

 

 

According to Kurdistan News Agency, the price of gold increased at the beginning of today's trading along with the weakening of the dollar and the decline in US bond yields.

The selling prices of various types of gold in the Turkish market have been announced as follows:

24-karat gold per gram: 6,625 liras

Gold quarter coin: 10,878 liras

Gold half coin: 21,750 liras

Full coin: 42,676 liras

Republican coin: 43,373 liras

Germesse coin: 107,180 liras

Gold ounce: 4,180 dollars

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