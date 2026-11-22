Syria Service - The Turkish government has issued a decision to close several universities and higher education institutions affiliated with Gaziantep University and the country's University of Health Sciences in Syria and ordered these centers to be merged into Aleppo University.

According to Kurdistan News Agency, Marwan Al-Halabi, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Syrian interim government, announced that the decision to close a number of faculties and higher education centers affiliated with Turkish universities in Syria has been issued by the Turkish presidency.

According to Havar News Agency, Marwan Al-Halabi stated that based on the decision of the Turkish presidency, the Syrian Higher Education Council has been authorized to implement the process of closing these centers and merging them into Aleppo University. According to this decision, the Higher Technical and Vocational Institute in Jarablus, the Faculty of Economic and Administrative Sciences in Al-Bab, the Faculty of Islamic Sciences in Azaz, and the Faculty of Education in Afrin will be closed and will join the University of Aleppo.

This decision was announced at a time when higher education centers affiliated with Turkish universities in a number of regions of northern Syria had begun their educational activities after Turkey expanded its influence in these regions.