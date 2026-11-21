The Turkish Interior Minister will meet with the governors and security directors of eight provinces in Dersim today; the meeting, which will be held under the official title of "Turkey without terrorism", and will review the peace process, security measures and the state of public order, is on its agenda.

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi will meet with the governors, gendarmerie commanders and police chiefs of eight provinces in Dersim today, Saturday, November 21.

The governors of Dersim, Adıyaman, Bayburt, Elazig, Erzurum, Erzincan, Malatya and Urfa will attend the meeting. The gendarmerie commanders and police directors of these provinces have also been invited to Dersim. Gendarmerie Commander-in-Chief Ali Çardakçı, Turkish Police Chief Ali Fidan and the heads of the intelligence and counter-terrorism departments of the gendarmerie and police will also attend the meeting.

The meeting, officially titled "Turkey Without Terrorism", is expected to discuss the latest developments in the peace process, measures taken in the provinces, security measures and plans to strengthen public order.

This is the second regional meeting of provincial political and security directors within the framework of the ongoing process. The first meeting was held in Batman on October 17 and was attended by the governors and security directors of Agri, Batman, Bingol, Badalı, Diyarbakir, Hakkari, Mardin, Muş, Sirte, Şırnak and Van.

The Batman meeting discussed the activities of the security forces, the situation in the region and the measures the government refers to as "strengthening public order". Today's session is scheduled for 11:00 AM to 6:30 PM, and as of the time of writing, no report has been released on the start of the session or its possible decisions.