Mohammed Samaan Agha, Iraqi government minister and head of the Turkmen Front, met with Turkish Energy Minister Alp Arslan Bayraktar and discussed the Turkish Oil Company's share in the Kirkuk oil fields and investment opportunities arising from the "Development Road" project.

According to Kurdistan Press, Mohammed Samaan Agha, Iraqi government minister and head of the Turkmen Front, met with Turkish Energy Minister Alp Arslan Bayraktar and discussed them.

After the meeting, the Turkish Energy Minister announced that the two sides had discussed the Turkish Oil Company's share in the Kirkuk oil fields as well as the opportunities provided by the implementation of the "Development Road" project. Muhammad Samaan Agha was the first Turkmen governor of Kirkuk, who recently resigned from his position to take up a ministerial position in the Iraqi government and was replaced by another person from his party.