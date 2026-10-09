Democrat Party delegation meets with AKP senior officials on continuation of peace process

Members of the Democrat Party delegation met with a number of senior officials of the Justice and Development Party and discussed the current stage of the peace and democratic society process and the measures that need to be taken in the future.

According to Kurdistan Press, Parvin Boldan and Medhat Sancar, members of the Democrat Party delegation (Democrat Party), met with a delegation from the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Abdullah Güler, Chairman of the AKP Parliamentary Group, Ömer Çelik, Spokesperson of the party, and Afghan Ala, Deputy Chairman of the AKP Parliamentary Group, were present at the meeting.

According to the published information, the two sides reviewed the current stage of the peace and democratic society process and exchanged views on the measures and steps that need to be taken in the continuation of this process.After the meeting, the details of the negotiations and the views expressed by the two delegations were not announced, and the parties did not issue a statement on the results.