Nizar Amidi:

While opposing the separation of the Sulaymaniyah budget share and the division of the Kurdistan Region, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi called for resolving the differences between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Democratic Party through dialogue, emphasizing that the Ali Faleh Zaidi government is the last chance to save the Iraqi political system, and the failure to monopolize weapons in the hands of the government, economic reforms, and the fight against corruption could lead to the collapse of this system.

According to KurdPress, Iraqi President Nizar Amidi announced in an interview with the Al-Sharqiya News network that the political differences between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party are 50 years old and there is no solution other than dialogue to resolve these differences.

He added: The formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government has been delayed for more than two years for the first time in this way. There have been political differences in all previous Iraqi governments, even during the rule of Saddam Hussein, but these differences have been resolved through dialogue.

Nizar Amidi, calling on both parties to start dialogue, emphasized: Neither the Democratic Party alone can form a government that manages affairs, nor is the Patriotic Union capable of doing so; therefore, the two sides must reach an understanding and agreement.

The Iraqi President also stated that he is making many efforts to resolve the differences through special channels; although he does not make these efforts public, because what is important to him is achieving results.

He clarified that he is against separating Sulaymaniyah's share from the budget and dividing the Kurdistan Region, and believes that all citizens and employees of the Iraqi government, from Zakho to Basra, must receive their legal rights and demands. Amidi continued, referring to the actions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, saying: "The actions taken by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces are the result of the support of all political forces that make up the government for the administration of the country, and I ask all parties to support these actions."

He added: "This government will shape a new Iraq and is the last chance to save the Iraqi political system. If we fail again on the issue of the government's monopoly on weapons, economic issues, and combating corruption, the Iraqi political system will face collapse."