The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that Yalin Gurgun, an intelligence officer stationed in the 48th Border Brigade of Shanuba in Sirnak, was injured in an incident and died after being transferred to the hospital.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Turkish Ministry of Defense issued a statement on Sunday, November 22, announcing that a Turkish soldier had died "due to a firearm-related incident" in the Shanuba region of Sirnak.

According to the Ministry of Defense's statement, the incident occurred on Saturday, November 21 at the headquarters of the 48th Border Brigade of Shanuba, and Yalin Gurgun, a member of the Turkish Army's intelligence forces, was injured during it.

Gurgun was transferred to the hospital after the incident, but died despite medical treatment.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler issued messages of condolences to his family and the Turkish Armed Forces over the soldier's death. The official statement did not provide details about how the incident occurred, the type of weapon, or whether an investigation has been launched.