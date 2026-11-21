In its tenth year of establishment, the Free Women's Movement emphasized the continuation of women's organization and their active participation in the peace process; at the same time, the Women's Commission for Monitoring and Pursuing Peace announced that it would review the laws and mechanisms created in this process from the perspective of women and publish its results.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Free Women's Movement, known as TJA, celebrated its tenth anniversary on November 20.

The organized activities of the Kurdish women's movement, which previously continued in the form of the Free Women's Democratic Movement and then the Free Women's Congress, entered a new phase on November 20, 2016 with the announcement of the establishment of TJA.

Over the past 10 years, this movement has worked in the areas of establishing women's assemblies, confronting violence, developing self-defense mechanisms, social organizing of women, strengthening the unity of Kurdish women, and women's participation in the struggle for peace. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the TJA, the Women’s Commission for Peace Monitoring and Follow-up announced that women should not be mere observers of the peace process, but should be present as key actors and decision-makers.

The commission, which was formed with the participation of nearly one hundred women from various institutions, announced that it will review the implementation of Law No. 7595, known as the Framework Law, the report of the previous parliamentary commission, and the activities of the new mechanisms of the process from the perspective of women’s rights and freedoms.

The members of the commission say that in addition to official laws and decisions, they will follow up on the impact of the process on women’s daily lives, existing obstacles, untaken actions, and issues not covered in official reports.

The results of these studies are to be made available to the public through periodic reports, meetings, monitoring committees, and specialized commissions. The members of the commission have emphasized that peace cannot be sustainable and just without the direct participation of women, and they will independently monitor the process to build a peace based on equality and freedom.