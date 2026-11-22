Fidan:

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the continuation of diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement between Iran and the US, saying that such an agreement is important not only for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, but also for reducing the pressure of the global financial crisis.

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan assessed the latest situation of the Iran-US war, the Strait of Hormuz crisis and regional diplomatic efforts in a live interview with the "TGRT Khabar" network on the evening of Saturday, November 21.

Fidan, referring to the continued exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington, said that demands have been raised by both sides and that regional countries are working to bring their positions closer. He reported on his conversation with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on the issue and said: “Today, we spoke with a friend who is involved in the mediation efforts, namely the Prime Minister of Qatar. We hope that these efforts will be successful. We will do everything we can.”

The Turkish Foreign Minister described the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a deadlock, adding that an agreement between Iran and the United States is not only important for opening this strategic route, but can also help reduce the scope of the global financial crisis.

Fidan, referring to the economic effects of the continuation of the war, said: “The economic burden resulting from this war and the continuation of the situation without a solution is becoming heavier every day for many countries and is heading towards very devastating consequences.»

He added that many European officials and governments are facing heavy economic pressures that they find difficult to express openly. In Fidan’s view, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the reduction of tensions between Iran and the United States could alleviate some of these pressures.