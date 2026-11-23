Iraqi government spokesman:

Haidar Abboudi, the Iraqi government spokesman, emphasized that the rights of Kurdistan Region employees are protected and announced that the payment of their salaries is a binding directive from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Zaidi and this issue will not be raised in any way in negotiations related to other disputes and joint files between Baghdad and Erbil.

According to KurdPress, Iraqi government spokesman Haidar Abboudi announced that the rights of Kurdistan Region employees are protected, there will be no changes to them, and this issue will not be included in the framework of any negotiations related to other files.

He also emphasized that the Iraqi government will continue to implement its vision to exercise state sovereignty, enforce the law, and fight corruption throughout the country. In an interview with the official Iraqi news agency, Abboudi stated that securing the rights of employees of the Kurdistan Region and ensuring that they are not violated is a binding directive from Ali Faleh Zaidi, the Prime Minister of Iraq.

He added: “The file of employees’ rights is completely separate from other joint files and cannot be linked to any negotiations related to other issues.”

The Iraqi government spokesman continued his remarks by noting that the government continues to implement its vision and plan to exercise state sovereignty, enforce the law, fight corruption, and confront any violation of national wealth and assets in all regions of Iraq.